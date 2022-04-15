Heady 2024 guard Kyle Greene Jr. discusses hectic recruitment

Kyle “KJ” Greene Jr. , a 2024 point guard out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, is a rising junior who is starting to garner some key attention on the recruiting trail. The 6-foot-3 lead guard had some very great moments in the opening weekend of the 3SSB circuit stop in Indianapolis while playing up at the 17U level with Upward Stars. Rivals analyst Travis Graf caught up with Greene to get the latest on his recruitment, which has been hectic due to coaching changes at a lot of the programs involved with the 2024 guard.

On who is recruiting him the most: “Right now, with all of the changes, it’s a little difficult to say. The coaches I’ve heard from the most would be Frank Martin and (assistant) coach (Kevin) Nickelberry at Georgetown. I hear from Texas A&M as well. Those are just a few.

On Texas A&M: “(Assistant) coach Lyle Wolf was the first person to offer me. Since then he’s always tried to keep in contact on Twitter and over text. They always keep in contact and show me that they’re watching. They’re active in recruiting me and still want me to come.”

On Georgetown: “This year was kind of rough for them, but just the legacy that they have, the reputation that they have, the place is really nice. I’ve been around there before and I like where it’s located. It’s also a really good school. On top of that, you get to be coached by an NBA great, so that’s a very intriguing offer from the school.”

On Frank Martin and UMass: “I don’t really know much about UMass, but wherever Frank’s at, he’s bound to make something happen. He’s a really great guy and a really good coach, too. Where Frank’s at is a good school as well.”

On schools he wants to hear from: “Obviously, this summer I’d like to hear from the bluebloods. I’m going to come and work every day so that I can hear from them.

On a commitment timeline: “I’d like to commit around the beginning of my senior year.”