Basketball Recruiting - Hawkins seeing interest expand after move to North Carolina

Joyful Hawkins moved up to No. 99 in the latest 2022 Rivals150 rankings, making him the No. 11 power forward in his class.

The four-star forward moved this season from South Georgia to Lake Norman Christian in Huntersville, N.C. With that move came a lot of notoriety, playing in events across the country. To this point in the season, Hawkins is averaging 10 points and 5 rebounds with 2 blocked shots per game, for his 12-3 team. The move has also come with some challenges for Hawkins.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been kind of hard, because I miss home. But we want to win a championship this season.”

Even with the transition, Hawkins has multiple schools, who he says, are prioritizing him.

“I have offers from Texas Tech, Xavier, Georgia, Auburn, who are all in contact with me. Auburn and Xavier I talk with the most.”