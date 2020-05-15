“Besides being a school with both high academics and a great basketball program, one of the biggest factors in my commitment to Harvard was my trust in the head coach, Tommy Amaker, ” Wojcik told Rivals.com. “Coach Amaker sees me as the guy to bring it all together and as a leader one day for the team.”

Harvard kicked off its 2021 class with one of the sturdiest, most tough-minded lead guards found in America. Denham Wojcik , a 6-foot-1 junior and three-star recruit, gave his verbal commitment to the Crimson on Friday afternoon.

Wojcik is a solid three-star prospect and is rated as the 36th best point guard in the 2021 class. He took an official visit to the Ivy League program earlier in the winter and chose the Crimson over offers from DePaul, Loyola Chicago, and Southern Illinois, while a bevy of other high-majors showed interest. He is the son of Michigan State recruiting coordinator Doug Wojcik and younger brother of Loyola Chicago rising sophomore Paxson Wojcik.

He brings a tremendous pedigree to Harvard and has not struggled to find success in recent years. He was a member of La Lumiere’s national title appearing squad two seasons ago and was a primary ingredient behind its winning ways this past winter. Upon his enrollment, Tommy Amaker should come to find great consistency out of Wojcik who is valued most for his toughness, playmaking skills, reliability and intangibles the he possesses.

Harvard has become a recruiting juggernaut in recent years and their success has correlated with the talents of someone in the mold of Wojcik. He begins the Crimson’s 2021 class which should be another strong collection and will need to replace Mario Haskett, Reed Farley and Danilo Djuricic who are all set to graduate next spring.