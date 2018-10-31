Guerrier will be the likely replacement for fellow Canadian Oshae Brissett , who spoke highly of the Orange. “He told me that Coach ( Jim ) Boeheim is going to let me play. We had a video session and he showed me how he wanted for me to play in his system and that is the perfect fit for me,” he said. “I am going to get buckets which is what I do and they are going let me do that. They play the 2-3 zone and are very active, get out and score in transition.”

“I am going to Syracuse,” he told Rivals.com. “The relationship with the coaches, the way that they play where I think that it is the best fit for me, and it is not far from home; it is like four and a half hours from home.”

Four-star forward Quincy Guerrier decided to end his college recruitment on Wednesday by committing to the Syracuse Orange. One of the best prospects from Canada, Guerrier told Rivals.com that he will enroll for the spring semester but redshirt for the remainder of the college season.

Guerrier will take an unconventional route to college. Instead of enrolling like the rest of his 2019 classmates next fall, he will rather be on campus around the new year.

“The plan for now is that I am going to redshirt after I get onto campus. I just want to be ready to kill so I am going to travel and practice with the team but I am not going to play,” he said. “For the mid-year, I just want to be ready for the following season.”

Graduating from high school in six weeks, Guerrier has a thorough plan in place for receiving full eligibility. “I am going to graduate on Dec. 21 so directly after that, I am going to send my papers to the NCAA,” he said. “After that, they will review my documents and my grades so then I will be good to go.”

Choosing the Orange over Illinois and Oregon, Guerrier is a monster of a win for Boeheim and his staff. A high-end four-star prospect and someone that would be slated as a top-40 recruit if he were to compete in the United States, Guerrier can play multiple positions and on either end of the floor, can score in the low post, convert to the three-point line and also rebound the ball at a high clip.

He was a standout on the adidas circuit this summer running with the Brookwood Elite program. He posted per-game averages of 24.2 points (36 3-PT percentage) and 6.8 rebounds in less than 25 minutes of action. Guerrier becomes Syracuse’s fourth 2019 commitment, joining Joe Girard, Brycen Goodine and John Bol Ajak, which gives Syracuse a top-25 class.