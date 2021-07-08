Guard Rodney Rice stays busy with big visits

Rodney Rice is the Rivals150 No. 57 prospect in the 2022 class. That makes the Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic point guard the nation's No. 57 player in his class. Playing this Summer with Team Durant (Md.) EYBL, he has been on three official visits.

Louisville: “They prioritized me. They showed me around campus, and I learned a lot more about the school. They play in front of 22,000 at the Yum Center. It was a lot of fun.”

Alabama: “Their big thing has been that their play style fits my game. They get threes up in transition and they get threes up no matter where they are in the shot clock. I feel that is a huge part of my game and that stands out the most.”

Virginia Tech: “(Associate head) coach Mike Jones has been my lead recruiter there, and I have a good connection with him. They have been telling me they are looking to put the ball in my hands on day one. I really like what I heard with them. Having a connection with someone you have known for a while, like with coach Jones, someone who you know has your back that’s big for me.”

Maryland: “(Assistant) coach Matt Brady has been on me for like a year now. I like their system, pick and rolls and all. I watched Ant Cowan play there for four years and he balled out. I could see myself fit right in.”

Georgetown: “They have been telling me I can go in and ball out, play my game. I have a good connection with coach Patrick Ewing as well as (assistant) coach Akbar (Waheed). They all like my game and what I can do, how I fit in their system.”

Notre Dame: “Coach Mike Brey and I have a good connection. He is a Dematha guy. They like the way I play, and they feel I can fit right into their style of play. He likes what I can do off the dribble as well as getting my teammates involved.”