Guard Maki Johnson showing his four-star potential again

Johnson tells Rivals that he’s currently hearing from four schools the most: Cincinnati , Ohio State , Creighton and Dayton .

Maki Johnson , a 2023 shooting guard, has started to find his footing again early in the adidas 3SSB circuit. Over the last year, the four-star guard’s game and production has been up and down, but he’s got things back on track this spring.

Cincinnati: “I really like coach Wes Miller. I really like the way he thinks and how much he’s into basketball. I’d fit in pretty well. They play kind of fast, and they have a shooter right now, I don’t know what grade he’s in, but I feel that he’s a lot like me and that I could take his spot if I eventually decide to commit there.”

Ohio State: “I enjoy coach (Chris) Holtmann, and I also like their assistant, coach (Jake) Diebler. I like their facilities and they also have a shooter that I like watching. They play real fast and upbeat.”

Creighton: “They haven’t really texted me yet, but one of their coaches followed me on Twitter and their assistant coach texted my high school head coach, and he told me about them.”

Dayton: “I really like the atmosphere. The atmosphere is really, really good up there. I went on a visit to one of their home games and you could just feel the energy right when you walked in the gym.”

On his role at the next level: “Definitely an energy guy and a shooter, but mostly, hopefully be a secondary ball handler if I need to be.”