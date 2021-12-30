Gritty 2023 guard Trey Green becomes 'more of a facilitator'

Trey Green is a junior at Branson (Mo.) Link Academy. The 5-foot-11 point guard came in at No. 131 in the 2023 Rivals150 rankings. “I am more of a facilitator this year,” Green told Rivals.com. “(I am) paying attention to doing the right things, getting my teammates involved, letting my shot come to me and just playing within the flow of the game. I would say I have improved my game IQ as a point guard, controlling my tempo and being more aware of the time and situation of the game.” Green opened eyes this summer playing up on the Under Armour Association 17u circuit with Team Charlotte (N.C.). “Right now, I have offers from Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Clemson, Cincinnati and a few more,” Green said. “I have visited Virginia Tech unofficially, and I went on an official visit to Nebraska.” ***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Virginia Tech: “I learned that coach (Mike Young) lets the guys run, and if nothing comes out of it, then he calls a set. So he trusts his players and allows them to play. They play a fast-paced type of game, and they like guards who can shoot the ball. I feel like I fit that role.” Nebraska: “Coach (Fred) Hoiberg said he really likes guards who can shoot the ball. He was a good NBA player and has coached college ball all over, so he has great experience. I see myself fitting in with being able to play fast-paced, shooting it and being able to get my teammates involved.” Cincinnati: “I love coach Wes Miller. He’s a very fiery coach who loves guards. He plays a fast-paced game, and his guys - and team - are having a good season this year.” Clemson: “I like coach Brad Brownell. He gets those guys involved over there. He lets his guys run a little, though they’re not as fast-paced. He is a really good coach.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Kansas, Missouri, NC State and Wake Forest are some of the schools who are contacting me but have not offered yet,” Green said. “I want to go to a school that is going to feel like a home away from home, a place that is going to welcome me and be able to let me do what I do best. I don’t want to go into college and change up my whole role.”

RIVALS' REACTION