Grind Session in Phoenix: The Cassidy Awards

PHOENIX – The Grind Session World Championship Tournament continued on Monday in the desert and did the work to set the table for Tuesday's semifinals. Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy has been on hand for the previous two days of action and dishes out his awards below.

ON THE RADAR: Christian Jones

WHAT HE DID: The class of 2023 point guard impressed with his energy on defense as well as his offensive game, which produced 16 points and five assists in Our Savior Lutheran’s Monday victory. Jones proved to be a capable catch-and-shoot threat as well as a facilitator, as he looked comfortable stroking it from the corner as well as in the mid-range. Jones is an unselfish floor general that makes mostly good decisions with the basketball, including this dish to Iona commit Sadiku Ayo. His stock will rise even further as the 6-foot-4 guard becomes a little more refined on defense, where his energy sometimes leads to gambles. RECRUITMENT: Jones holds offers from Iona, Temple, Stony Brook and St. Bonaventure. He’s also starting to hear from a number of Big East programs. High-major interest is likely to give way to high-major offers this summer, as he’ll once again play for New Heights Lighting on the Nike EYBL circuit.

MID-MAJOR STEAL: Sadiku Ibine Ayo

WHAT HE DID: An Iona commit, Ayo has high-major talent and showed it off at the event. The 6-foot-6 wing is one of the most improved prospects in the region and an impressive two-way player. So while his 16 points on 6-for-13 shooting got most of the attention on Monday, the tenacious defense he played certainly didn’t go unnoticed. His upper-body strength serves him well on both the defensive and offense ends, as he’s able to absorb contact and finish at the rim. Ayo, who is becoming more of a threat from deep, shot 2-for-4 from three-point range in Monday’s win. RECRUITMENT: Ayo is committed to Iona.

HOT FLASH: Jordan Burks

WHAT HE DID: The Central Pointe Christian standout was much better on Sunday than he was on Monday, but his upside remains intriguing . A 6-foot-6 wing with a decently reliable jumper and the ability to take defenders off the dribble, Burks flashed high-major potential in his 20-point, seven-rebound Sunday performance before following that up with a less-than-stellar Monday that saw him go 3-for-14 from the floor as looked tired at times down the stretch. His length and wingspan provide him with defensive versatility, and when he’s playing well his motor is noticeable to everyone in the gym. His battle in the year ahead will be with consistency. Still, Burks’ upside is undeniable and he’ll be interesting to monitor on the summer circuit. RECRUITMENT: Burks held an offer from Florida before the Gators’ coaching change. SMU and Florida Gulf Coast have also made things official. FSU was on hand for his big game on Sunday and is intrigued. Georgia could get involved now that the Gators’ former staff is headed to Athens.

PURE POTENTIAL: Mikey Lewis

WHAT HE DID: Lewis didn’t blow anyone away from a production standpoint on Sunday, but his upside remains obvious. The Denver Prep sophomore comes equipped with impressive length, a tight handle and a high basketball IQ. So, while he seemed to be nursing an arm injury during a 5-for-18 shooting performance that produced 16 points you could see why people are excited about the class of 2024 prospect. Lewis rebounds well for his position and is a high-effort defender capable of terrorizing passing lanes. He’ll need to get more confident, assertive and stronger in the upper body, but that may come with time. RECRUITMENT: San Francisco and San Jose State have offered Lewis. Schools such as Auburn, Arkansas, Oregon State and UNLV have also shown interest.

UNSIGNED SENIOR: Maurice Odum

WHAT HE DID: The player of the year in Florida’s SIAA conference, Odum has been on a season-long scoring binge that has seen him post gaudy totals. It’s been more of the same at the Grind Session World Championship. On Monday, the senior showed off quick release and some improved defensive prowess on his way to a 30-point, five-assist performance that also included three steals. Not many prospects at the event played harder than the 6-foot-1 Odum, who uses a tight handle to create his own shots in the half court when needed. The West Oaks (N.J.) senior was 7-for-13 from three-point range on Monday and has the skill set necessary to help a number of D-I teams. RECRUITMENT: Iona, Pacific and Fairfield have all shown serious interest in Odum and could offer in the coming weeks. Maryland has also made contact with his coaches.

RANKINGS CRASHER: Baye Ndongo

