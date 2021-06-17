Gregory Jackson's stock rising as visits are on the horizon

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Carolina: “They said they feel like I can help them win basketball games and hopefully bring them a championship. I know from past years they have made it to the Final Four recently, so there is huge potential here. Frank Martin is their coach and he is a really hard coach, it’s a really good program.” Georgetown: “They have Patrick Ewing, he’s a Hall of Famer and I think our games are a little similar, you know, because I am a big man myself. He said he will help me a lot with my game, especially down low.” Virginia Tech: “They’re telling me how well I will mesh with their players. They are fast paced up there, and they play a lot of defense.” Others: “We have heard a lot from North Carolina, NC State ... Tennessee and Texas Tech, they’re all going to be watching me.”

RIVALS' REACTION