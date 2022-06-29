Graf's Takeaways: Next Up Recruits

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Rivals was on hand for the Next Up Recruits camp in Kentucky this past weekend. There was a lot of talent on display, especially from the Midwest region. Below, recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at some of the top performers from the camp and includes the latest happenings in their recruitments. ***** RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: New No. 1 atop the 2024 rankings 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****



AYDEN EVANS BACKS UP RANKING

Ayden Evans, a 2024 four-star forward, was one of the most talented players in the gym. The top 100 prospect in the rising junior class showcased the ability to put the ball on the floor and he scored comfortably in the painted area. His jump shot is improving from the outside, and he’s put on some much-needed muscle in recent months. Evans holds offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio, Seton Hall, Texas A&M and West Virginia. There’s currently a visit to Missouri in the works for the Kentucky native.

TINGLER SHOWS UP AFTER 2024 RANKINGS DEBUT

Dillon Tingler had shown the ability to score in a variety of ways all spring long on the AAU circuit, and he rolled that over into the camp. Tingler showcased a smooth jumper, especially when pulling up in the mid-range. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor and is crafty in getting to his spots. The three-star wing made his debut in this week’s updated 2024 rankings, coming in at 105 nationally. He holds early offers from Akron, New Mexico State and Ohio, and he has new interests coming in at an accelerating rate.

MCCREAR CONTINUES HOT STREAK

Three-star John McCrear continues to see his stock soar over the last couple of weeks. He was dominant at the KABC Titans Rockets Shootout last weekend and was arguably the best forward on the floor at this camp. He’s a late bloomer who continues to add to his game, and he is terrific at blocking shots and running the floor. He’s also comfortable stepping out away from the basket. McCrear has earned a handful of offers over the last week, and I’ve since logged a FutureCast for the three-star forward to Murray State, but things could get interesting as Cincinnati, Louisville and Ohio State have set up calls. There’s also interest from Virginia Tech and NC State.

MCCULLUM IS A NAME TO TRACK IN 2024

Jordan McCullum, a long, rangy forward in the 2024 class, was doing a little bit of everything at the camp. He guarded every position on the floor, blocked a lot of shots and scored a ton of points around the basket on the offense end. Despite his rim-finishing ability, McCullum also showed a developing perimeter skill set. McCullum holds offers from Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss, with more on the way. He’s also in contact with the staffs at Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, LSU, Syracuse, among others. McCullum has an unofficial visit set up to Missouri in the near future.

POTTER GAINING HIGH-MAJOR INTEREST

A legit 7-foot-1, three-star Reece Potter plays exactly how he should at that size. He patrols the paint and protects the rim, he’s comfortable stepping out and hitting mid-range jumpers, and he’s got a nice right-handed hook shot. In terms of his recruitment, Potter has a handful of mid-major offers, but he’s starting to get interest from some higher level programs, and Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Purdue and South Carolina have entered the mix.

MAGWOOD AND JOHNSON PROJECT AS TOP PROSPECTS