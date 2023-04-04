MEMPHIS – Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf was on hand for MADE Hoops’ The Warmup. In this version of his takeaways from the event, he introduces a handful of prospects who look to become high-major prospects across the industry in the near future. *****

Jacoby Hill, a 2025 guard, made some stellar plays throughout the course of the weekend. While at his best getting downhill and attacking the rim, Hill also made an impact with his jumper, knocking down a handful from mid-range and beyond the arc. The sophomore guard used his athleticism and length to make an impact defensively as well, guarding multiple positions and making a lot of high-IQ plays. Hill has received offers from Alabama, Jacksonville State, Oregon and UAB.

Jai’Chaunn Hayes, a 2025 wing, was really impressive on both ends of the floor. Defensively, he used his strength to stifle offensive ball-handlers and was excellent in weakside help. Offensively, he used that same strength to bully his way past defenders and get into the lane regularly, where he finished with athleticism and flair while also showing off some playmaking chops. Hayes has received offers from Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Chris Cenac Jr. was one of the more intriguing prospects in the gym this weekend. His combination of size and athleticism really opened a lot of eyes and when he was in the paint he made a difference, whether that was by trying to rip the rim off with dunks or with thunderous blocks. A lot of his upside comes from his comfort level stepping out and shooting the basketball at his size, and if he’s able to start hitting threes at a high clip it could unlock a bunch of new weapons in his game. Cenac has received offers from Ole Miss and Houston, and is receiving interest from LSU and Louisiana Tech.

Jacob Lanier was one of the better freshman prospects in the gym. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 170 pounds, Lanier has a promising frame for a freshman. He showed two-way ability, making athletic plays on both ends. Lanier locked down at times defensively, and showed very interesting flashes on the offensive end that should excite scouts. Lanier has received offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Texas Tech.

