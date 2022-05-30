Graf's Takeaways: Latest from EYBL, commitment predictions
LOUISVILLE – Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf was in attendance the EYBL and shares some thoughts.
FutureCast: David Castillo to Kansas
I’ve entered a FutureCast for 2024 five-star guard David Castillo to be a Kansas Jayhawk. He told Rivals a little over a week ago that the main schools reaching out were Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Kansas, Arkansas, and Tulsa.
Rivals gathered some information on Sunday afternoon that the Jayhawks are in great shape for Castillo and should be considered the leader at this time.
Asemota eyes three schools
Four-star 2024 prospect Jason Asemota told Rivals that the three main schools in the mix to land his services are Baylor, North Carolina and Oregon. He’s taken an unofficial to Baylor already and is looking to take visits to Oregon and North Carolina in the near future.
Kentucky’s staff has been in contact with his high school coaching staff as well recently.
FutureCast: Josh Hubbard to Ole Miss
Josh Hubbard is being courted by a lot of schools from across the country as we head toward his Sept. 22 decision date. The main schools involved are Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Seton Hall, Georgetown and Houston.
However, sources told Rivals on Sunday morning that one school has taken the lead in Hubbard’s recruitment — Ole Miss. The Team Thad guard will be making a splash in the upcoming Rivals rankings after a good start to the spring and a strong weekend in Louisville.