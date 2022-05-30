Graf's Takeaways: Latest from EYBL, commitment predictions

FutureCast: David Castillo to Kansas

I’ve entered a FutureCast for 2024 five-star guard David Castillo to be a Kansas Jayhawk. He told Rivals a little over a week ago that the main schools reaching out were Oklahoma State, Gonzaga, Kansas, Arkansas, and Tulsa. Rivals gathered some information on Sunday afternoon that the Jayhawks are in great shape for Castillo and should be considered the leader at this time. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS FANS AT JAYHAWKSLANT.COM *****

Asemota eyes three schools

Four-star 2024 prospect Jason Asemota told Rivals that the three main schools in the mix to land his services are Baylor, North Carolina and Oregon. He’s taken an unofficial to Baylor already and is looking to take visits to Oregon and North Carolina in the near future. Kentucky’s staff has been in contact with his high school coaching staff as well recently. *****

