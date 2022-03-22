Graf's Takeaways: Class of 2025 stands out at Opening Day

DUNCANVILLE, Texas – For the first weekend of the grassroots basketball season, Rivals was on hand for TB5Reports’ Opening Day in the Dallas area. The stage, the talent and the atmosphere set up for a great weekend of basketball. In the first entry of this week’s recap, we take a look at the absolutely stacked 2025 class from Texas.

PROMISING YOUNG GUARDS IN THE 2025 CLASS

Gary’s craftiness and wiggle with the ball in his hands was second to none this weekend. The 6-foot-1 point guard made a living off of paint touches, but also showed off a confident jumper from both the mid-range and from outside the arc. Gary was one of the most highly productive ball handlers in the building regardless of age, and was able to get to his spots whenever he wanted.

JERMAINE O'NEAL, JR. SHOWS MAJOR UPSIDE

O’Neal probably possessed some of the most natural upside at the Opening Day regardless of class. The son of the former NBA legend rose up for some thunderous dunks and was always in attack mode. He has a natural fluidity to his movements and is light on his feet. O’Neal did a little bit of everything every time he stepped on the court for Drive Nation, leaving his fingerprints all over each game he played. The 2025 wing has a nice-looking, confident jumper and was extremely deadly when shooting from the corner.

JADEN TOOMBS PROVIDES PRODUCTION, SHOWS POTENTIAL