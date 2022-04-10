Graf's Takeaways: 3SSB in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Rivals.com basketball recruiting analyst Travis Graf was on hand for the Adidas 3SSB circuit stop just outside of Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday. Here are some of the storylines surrounding some of the top prospects on display.

FLORY BIDUNGA IS A HIGH-MAJOR PROSPECT

Bidunga might seriously be America’s best kept secret. The 2024 forward, who plays high school basketball in Kokomo, Ind., was one of the most dominant players in the building on Saturday. Bidunga is extremely light on his feet and is explosive when leaving the floor. His finishing ability within five feet was the most advanced of any big man on display on Saturday, as he finished with both hands and showed off some big time dunks and hook shots with both hands. Defensively, he blocks everything coming his way. The crazy part? Bidunga doesn’t have a single offer. Don’t worry, though. They’ll certainly start to roll in after this weekend. Look for him to hit the Rivals150 in the next rankings update.

*****

BAYE FALL WINS MARQUEE MATCHUP AGAINST SOMTO CYRIL

Fall got the better of Cyril in one of the most highly anticipated player matchups of the day. Fall was showing off a great motor on Saturday, finishing at a high rate from 10 feet and in. He blocked shots, ran the floor, and even flashed potential with his jumper at times. The five-star forward was engaged on both ends and had a huge impact on the outcome of Colorado Hawks’ matchup with EAB.

*****

TRAVIS PERRY PRIMED FOR RANKING BOOST

Perry has played some very high level basketball every time he’s stepped on the court so far in the first stop of the 3SSB circuit. Perry, who is already ranked No. 66 in the 2024 Rivals150, showed that he might be in line for a rise in the rankings. He showed three-level scoring ability in addition to running the offense at a high level as a lead guard. Defensively, Perry was fantastic as well.

*****

KOA PEAT IS A TOP PROSPECT IN THE 2025 CLASS