Basketball Recruiting - Gonzaga nabs another four-star

Sometimes it is better to be late than never.

Mark Few and Gonzaga took their time when it came to offering a scholarship to four-star forward Ben Gregg but the delay didn't hurt.

The Zags didn't offer a scholarship to Gregg until just a few weeks ago but they were rewarded on Wednesday when the 6-foot-9 forward from Clackamas (Ore.) High announced that he has committed to Gonzaga.

