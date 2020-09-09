Basketball Recruiting - Gonzaga nabs another four-star

Gonzaga nabs another four-star
Sometimes it is better to be late than never.
Mark Few and Gonzaga took their time when it came to offering a scholarship to four-star forward Ben Gregg but the delay didn't hurt.
The Zags didn't offer a scholarship to Gregg until just a few weeks ago but they were rewarded on Wednesday when the 6-foot-9 forward from Clackamas (Ore.) High announced that he has committed to Gonzaga.
A skilled four man who can shoot or attack off the drive, Gregg fits the mold of several before him who have found much success under Few. His frame will allow for him to add plenty more muscle without costing him any flexibility or athleticism and more than anything his addition keeps the infusion of high quality talent into the Zags frontcourt flowing.
A four-star prospect, Gregg is the second member of Gonzaga's 2021 recruiting class. He joins another four-star big man, Kaden Perry, who also hails from the Pacific Northwest and their games should compliment each other nicely.