Basketball Recruiting - Gianni Thompson stays local, picks Boston College

Gianni Thompson stays local, picks Boston College
Expected to lose a bevy of transfers in the spring, Boston College took the first step towards replacing various holes throughout its roster on Sunday. Landing its first commitment in the 2021 class, three-star forward Gianni Thompson gave his verbal commitment to the Eagles.
Attending Brimmer and May School which is located just minutes from the Boston College campus, Thompson chose the Eagles over Penn State, Providence, Richmond, Temple, Virginia Tech and Xavier. A 6-foot-8 power forward that possesses great length, Thompson currently sits as the 31st best at his respective position in America.
A former travel program teammate of Makai Ashton-Langford, DeMarr Langford and Justin Vander Baan with the Mass Rivals bunch, Thompson is a fine scoop for the Eagles. He brings great versatility in the frontcourt in which he can side up or down a position.
Best facing the basket, Thompson is a quality athlete that can finish through contact at the basket, but has the ball skills to create his own shot as far out as the 3-point line. His defensive versatility should allow for him to be used in a variety of lineups.
Thompson becomes the first member of Boston College’s 2021 class. They will likely go the point guard route next as they remain involved for four-star guards Bensley Joseph and Carter Whitt.