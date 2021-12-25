GG Jackson to trim list in the coming months
LAS VEGAS – GG Jackson has spent the season thus far making a statement about where he figures in to the class-of-2023 rankings. Currently the No. 10 player in the class, the South Carolina-based forward will be moving up when the rankings get a shake up late next month. His recruitment already matches his five-star status, however, The Ridge View High School standout discusses his plans to trim his list and which schools may make the cut below.
“I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with coach [Hubert] Davis and the rest of the staff. They are telling me they want me to be that guy – the guy that comes in and gets in immediately. They are telling me that I match up well with Simeon [Wilcher]. Simeon is a good passing point guard, so I’ll be able to get the ball.”
ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH WILCHER
“I’ve watched him a lot and we've texted a couple times. That’s it. When he committed, I asked him what motivated him to commit to North Carolina. He told me it just felt like his home.”
ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT
“I’ll probably cut the list down pretty soon. I’ll do it in, probably, February or March. I want to get it to five or so.”
ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX
North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, Georgetown, Virginia. A few others, too.
ON DUKE
“Mr. John [Scheyer] and Mr. [Nolan] Smith, they brought Paolo [Banchero] in, and they want me to be that kind of guy. They say I’m a very unique player and they want me to come in and show it. It’s a great school. A lot of guys go in there and go to the league right away.
ON SOUTH CAROLINA
“Coach [Frank] Martin has been watching me basically my entire high school career because he recruited my teammate. He’s always been there. I like him and I like South Carolina. It’s basically home for me still.”
ON FRANK MARTIN
“He’s a very tough coach. You have to do all the little things right for him. In the end, though, he gets you better.”
ON HIS GAME
“I’m a very versatile big. I can play in and out. I can dish when teams are doubling me, and I block shots.”
RIVALS REACTION: North Carolina feels like the favorite here, but Jackson’s long-standing relationship with Frank martin and the Gamecocks shouldn’t be dismissed. Ruling Duke out of any recruiting battle these days seems unwise, but the Blue Devils have work to do. Those three should be viewed as the major players for the time being.