GG Jackson to trim list in the coming months

LAS VEGAS – GG Jackson has spent the season thus far making a statement about where he figures in to the class-of-2023 rankings. Currently the No. 10 player in the class, the South Carolina-based forward will be moving up when the rankings get a shake up late next month. His recruitment already matches his five-star status, however, The Ridge View High School standout discusses his plans to trim his list and which schools may make the cut below.





ON NORTH CAROLINA

“I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with coach [Hubert] Davis and the rest of the staff. They are telling me they want me to be that guy – the guy that comes in and gets in immediately. They are telling me that I match up well with Simeon [Wilcher]. Simeon is a good passing point guard, so I’ll be able to get the ball.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH WILCHER

“I’ve watched him a lot and we've texted a couple times. That’s it. When he committed, I asked him what motivated him to commit to North Carolina. He told me it just felt like his home.”

ON A TIMETABLE FOR A COMMITMENT

“I’ll probably cut the list down pretty soon. I’ll do it in, probably, February or March. I want to get it to five or so.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

North Carolina, Duke, South Carolina, Georgetown, Virginia. A few others, too.

ON DUKE

“Mr. John [Scheyer] and Mr. [Nolan] Smith, they brought Paolo [Banchero] in, and they want me to be that kind of guy. They say I’m a very unique player and they want me to come in and show it. It’s a great school. A lot of guys go in there and go to the league right away.

ON SOUTH CAROLINA

“Coach [Frank] Martin has been watching me basically my entire high school career because he recruited my teammate. He’s always been there. I like him and I like South Carolina. It’s basically home for me still.”

ON FRANK MARTIN

“He’s a very tough coach. You have to do all the little things right for him. In the end, though, he gets you better.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’m a very versatile big. I can play in and out. I can dish when teams are doubling me, and I block shots.”



