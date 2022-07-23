GG Jackson to reclassify, sign with South Carolina

Any good recruiting story has its twist, and G.G, Jackson’s tale took another massive one earlier this month when the top-ranked prospect in the 2023 class backed off his pledge to North Carolina. On Saturday, the other shoe dropped, as Jackson committed to in-state South Carolina.

Days ago, Jackson announced a reclassification to go along with his change of college allegiance. He’ll now be ranked as a class-of-2022 prospect and suit up for South Carolina during the upcoming season.

Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Gamecocks are getting as well as what the news means for the big picture





WHAT SOUTH CAROLINA IS GETTING

A difference-maker on both ends of the floor, Jackson boasts a frame that looks like that of a pro already. He’s more than just body-based upside and athleticism, though. The top player in the 2021 class has become an incredibly solid shooter from deep and possesses the quickness to take defenders off the dribble as well. He’s a poised finisher that easily scores through contact and regularly takes over games. Jackson handles the ball incredibly well for a prospect of his size. So while you probably don’t want him bringing the ball up the floor every possession, he certainly isn’t a liability handling it on the perimeter or taking defenders off the bounce. On the offensive end, he’s dangerous facing up or playing with his back to the basket, which enables him to exploit any mismatch that comes his way. His defensive versatility is above average as well, as he protects the rim and can stay in front of small ball-handlers in a pinch. Jackson has the upside of a lottery pick and will work to become an even better shooter and passer in the year ahead. He's improved drastically as a rebounder as his effort on that front has taken a step forward. Jackson will take the next step when he proves capable of consistently dominating games against top-flight competition from a scoring standpoint, as his game on that end can be a bit inconsistent.



