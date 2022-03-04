GG Jackson’s decision could depend on reclassification

All eyes are on on GG Jackson, the nation’s top player in 2023, who is eyeing a college decision within the next couple of weeks.

Rivals.com spoke with a couple of different sources on Friday regarding the status of his recruitment.

Jackson’s recruitment is still very much in flux as it comes down the stretch towards a final decision. Sources with knowledge of the recruitment say that he, his family and his coaches are torn on whether or not to stay in the 2023 class or make the move to 2022.

Sources believe that if Jackson makes the move to 2022, the most likely candidates to land his services are South Carolina or G League Ignite, with North Carolina slightly off of the lead and Duke running fourth due to having such a loaded class already.

If Jackson was to stay in 2023, it becomes a little more murky, with a leader not as defined in that instance.

Rivals will be gathering more intel over the days leading up to Jackson’s decision.