Getting to Know: Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford

Tahaad Pettiford is just getting started. The 2024 point guard holds a handful of scholarship offers already, but it feels as though his start remains on the rise. Pettiford was one of the standouts of a recent MADE Hoops event in central New Jersey and will enter his sophomore season at Jersey City’s Hudson Catholic High School with plenty of eyes on his game. Below, Pettiford discusses the early stages of his recruitment and which schools may offer down the road.

ON EARLY OFFERS FROM ST. JOHNS, SETON HALL AND RUTGERS ... Basically I just have the offers so far. I don’t really talk to coaches. I had the chance to talk to Seton Hall. That’s about it. ON SETON HALL ... They want me to be more aggressive and attack more for me to be able to play there and I’m working on that. They want me to be a leader. If I were to go there, they want me to make an instant impact., ON OTHER SCHOOLS SHOWING INTEREST ... UConn and Arizona State so far. I know they're interested, but the offers haven’t come yet. ON HIS GAME ... I’m a point guard that can shoot the ball very well. I can get to the rim and be athletic. I’m a leader that can find my teammates when needed. ON NAME IMAGE AND LIKENESS ... It might be important to me depending on what school I am looking at. I’m going to pick a school that picks me and not just go for money, but that will be a factor.