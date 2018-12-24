LAS VEGAS -- Sophokmore Will McClendon is making a name for himself as one of the top young shooting guards on the West Coast.

The 6-foot-3 sophomore at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman already holds offers from Grand Canyon, Pepperdine, Washington and UNLV and he's proven why over the past few weeks. He's a strong defender, plays with intense energy and doesn't back away from a challenge.



"I just try to play my hardest and keep the energy up," McClendon told Rivals.com. "I do the little things, try to get rebounds and just try to contribute in all areas of the game. With my energy and talking, I feel like I get my team going.

"My dad told me that if you want to be the man you have to beat the man. So every tough match up I try to guard the man so I can be the man because to be him I've got to beat him."

