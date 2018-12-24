Get to know 2021 guard Will McClendon
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
LAS VEGAS -- Sophokmore Will McClendon is making a name for himself as one of the top young shooting guards on the West Coast.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman already holds offers from Grand Canyon, Pepperdine, Washington and UNLV and he's proven why over the past few weeks. He's a strong defender, plays with intense energy and doesn't back away from a challenge.
"I just try to play my hardest and keep the energy up," McClendon told Rivals.com. "I do the little things, try to get rebounds and just try to contribute in all areas of the game. With my energy and talking, I feel like I get my team going.
"My dad told me that if you want to be the man you have to beat the man. So every tough match up I try to guard the man so I can be the man because to be him I've got to beat him."
While McClendon's toughness and junkyard dog mentality are eye-catching, he's pretty skilled too, In particular he's a dangerous three-point shooter and it's not surprising that he's a gym rat.
"Every morning I get up at six a.m. because the gym is open all the time for us," said McClendon. "So I just try to get in as much work as I can just to perfect my shot and perfect my game off the dribble. Things have been going my way so far this year."
So far, McClendon has been to Cal and UNLV unofficially.
"Cal, it was really nice and they were very friendly, I liked the campus and the coaches," said McClendon. "UNLV, they are like family almost and they support me and really like me as a player and see my potential, but also give me things that I could really work on."
Given that he's not even halfway through his sophomore season, McClendon is in no rush to decide. He's hoping to turn more heads and will have some basic criteria when looking at schools.
"What feels most like home," said McClendon. "That and the players around me, what are they like?"