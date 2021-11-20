Georgia Tech, UGA, Vandy involved with Jayden Lemond

The No. 32 prospect in the 2023 class, Jayden Lemond is on the radars of major programs all over the country. Some schools are in closer contact than others, however. The 6-foot-4 point guard discussed where his recruitment stands with Rivals.com recently. The transcript of that conversation can be found below.

ON SCHOOLS IN FREQUENT CONTACT

“A lot of schools have kind of cooled down talking to me because the season started and all that, but I have a few still talking to me a lot right now. Vanderbilt, Georgia and Georgia Tech are still talking to me a lot. Oh, and Auburn.”

ON VANDERBILT

“I actually took an unofficial visit there over the summer-- back in August. I got to see the campus and watch the practice. I watched film with them. I got to sit down with [Jerry] Stackhouse and got to talk to him. Overall, it was really good. They also came to see during the fall up here. They’re on me pretty hard.”

ON GEORGIA

“I took an unofficial to Georgia over the summer, too. I really like the way they practice. Their practices are really well run. I really enjoyed that visit a lot. I got to sit down with all the coaches and they all took me around and showed me the campus.”

ON GEORGIA TECH

“I visited in August, and they told me they want me. They are recruiting me really hard for 2023 and they want me to be one of the next great guards to come out of there. They showed me a lot of love when I was there and they still contact me a lot as well.”

ON AUBURN

“I’m not really sure what the deal is there right now. I know they came to watch me over the summer at some showcases, but they haven’t been on me as much lately.”

ON UPCOMING VISITS

“I’ve been invited to some games already. Seton Hall wants me to come over for a game and I might, but I’m really focused on the season and on getting the job done -- winning a league championship and a state championship.”

ON HIS RECRUITMENT”S SOUTHEASTERN FEEL

“[My family] just moved down to Georgia, so that’s probably part of it. Seton Hall is on me a little bit but not as hard as mainly Southeast schools.”