Gigiberia’s school coach, Joey Fuca, discussed the four-star center’s attributes with Rivals.com. “Saba is a skilled post,” he said. “He has the ability to step out on the perimeter in the pick and pop. He is a high-level passer with a great basketball IQ. He will be a great fit at Georgia Tech.”

Georgia Tech picked up the highest rated member of its 2020 class on Monday afternoon. Rivals150 center Saba Gigiberia , a native of the country of Georgia, gave his verbal commitment to the Yellow Jackets.

He chose Georgia Tech over Boise State, Illinois, TCU and USC. Completing his high school career at Prolific Prep (California), Gigiberia sits as the 102nd best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 14th best center nationally.

The Georgia native is valued greatest for his toughness and energy levels. He impacts the game with his blue-collared approach and willingness to win many of the 50-50 plays around the basket. He is a more than capable passer that rebounds at a high rate and should see immediate playing time at Georgia Tech thanks to his size, production around the rim and mobility.

Gigiberia becomes the first Rivals150 prospect to commit to Georgia Tech this fall. Next year, he will be joined by shot-making guard Tristan Maxwell and a high-volume rebounder in Jordan Meka, together making up a solid three-man group for Josh Pastner.