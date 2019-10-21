Georgia Tech nabs three-star Tristan Maxwell
Georgia Tech added another to its 2020 class on Monday in the form of three-star senior Tristan Maxwell. The younger son of former NBA player Vernon Maxwell, the scoring guard gives Josh Pastner a quality shot-making piece in the backcourt.
Choosing the Yellow Jackets over Marquette, NC State, Providence and South Carolina, Maxwell is rated as the 37th best shooting guard in his class nationally. Standing close to 6-foot-3 and showcasing a strong basketball body, Maxwell is regarded as one of the better shooters along the east coast that should be relied upon in such a capacity early on.
Maxwell is an elite scorer that can fill either guard position in the backcourt. He possesses a strong feel and IQ for the game, and works best out of high-ball screen sets. A three-level scorer that will likely be given ample chances on the offensive end as a freshman, Maxwell is a capable playmaker that brings plenty of toughness to the perimeter.
A versatile guard that can complete a multitude of tasks, Maxwell enhanced his standing this summer with a strong showing on the Under Armour circuit. The primary scorer for the Team Charlotte program, he posted per-game averages of 18.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also made close to three 3-pointers per game at a 38-percent clip.
He becomes the second member of Georgia Tech’s 2020 class. Next fall, he will join fellow three-star recruit Jordan Meka, a power forward that impacts the game with his toughness and energy, at the ACC program.