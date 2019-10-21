Choosing the Yellow Jackets over Marquette , NC State , Providence and South Carolina , Maxwell is rated as the 37th best shooting guard in his class nationally. Standing close to 6-foot-3 and showcasing a strong basketball body, Maxwell is regarded as one of the better shooters along the east coast that should be relied upon in such a capacity early on.

Georgia Tech added another to its 2020 class on Monday in the form of three-star senior Tristan Maxwell . The younger son of former NBA player Vernon Maxwell, the scoring guard gives Josh Pastner a quality shot-making piece in the backcourt.

Maxwell is an elite scorer that can fill either guard position in the backcourt. He possesses a strong feel and IQ for the game, and works best out of high-ball screen sets. A three-level scorer that will likely be given ample chances on the offensive end as a freshman, Maxwell is a capable playmaker that brings plenty of toughness to the perimeter.

A versatile guard that can complete a multitude of tasks, Maxwell enhanced his standing this summer with a strong showing on the Under Armour circuit. The primary scorer for the Team Charlotte program, he posted per-game averages of 18.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also made close to three 3-pointers per game at a 38-percent clip.

He becomes the second member of Georgia Tech’s 2020 class. Next fall, he will join fellow three-star recruit Jordan Meka, a power forward that impacts the game with his toughness and energy, at the ACC program.