After making several trips to campus, the metro Atlanta star decided he’ll be staying home at the next level to play for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech regularly checked in on Mt. Bethel Christian Academy the past couple years and were often spotted watching the Georgia Stars during live period events. The Yellow Jackets were locked in on three-star power forward Jordan Meka.

At 6-foot-8, Meka is a true presence on the defensive end of the court. He's quick off the floor and has great timing in blocking or altering shots in the paint. His hands have improved quite in the past couple years, which has helped him become both a better rebounder but also a more reliable offensive player as a catch-and-finish big.

The next step in Meka’s development is to expand his offensive game. If he improves on that end of the court, he could be a difference maker for the Yellow Jackets in the front court for the next few years.

Meka is the first commitment for Georgia Tech in the 2020 class. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kennesaw State, Murray State, UConn, Vanderbilt and VCU were also involved in his recruitment at various times over the past couple years.