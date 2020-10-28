Basketball Recruiting - Georgia Tech adds four-star Dallan Coleman

Georgia Tech, already holding the commitment of four-star senior Miles Kelly, added to its promising 2021 class with the pledge of Rivals150 guard Dallan ‘Deebo’ Coleman.

A four-star guard that is known first and foremost for his deep shooting range, Coleman has solid ball skills, the ability to create off the bounce, a high basketball IQ, good strength and a smooth game. His commitment is a big win for Josh Pastner and his staff.

The Yellow Jackets made Coleman a priority and was the program that has been recruiting Coleman, the No. 55 ranked prospect, the longest.

“I’ve got a good relationship with pretty much everyone on our staff,” Coleman told Rivals.com. “The main assistant that’s been recruiting me, Julian Schwartz, became like a brother to me. We’re always texting and FaceTime each other joking around and stuff like that. He always talks about stuff other than basketball and also I've been on their campus a lot too.”



