Basketball Recruiting - Georgia Tech adds four-star Dallan Coleman

Georgia Tech adds four-star Dallan Coleman
Georgia Tech, already holding the commitment of four-star senior Miles Kelly, added to its promising 2021 class with the pledge of Rivals150 guard Dallan ‘Deebo’ Coleman.
A four-star guard that is known first and foremost for his deep shooting range, Coleman has solid ball skills, the ability to create off the bounce, a high basketball IQ, good strength and a smooth game. His commitment is a big win for Josh Pastner and his staff.
The Yellow Jackets made Coleman a priority and was the program that has been recruiting Coleman, the No. 55 ranked prospect, the longest.
“I’ve got a good relationship with pretty much everyone on our staff,” Coleman told Rivals.com. “The main assistant that’s been recruiting me, Julian Schwartz, became like a brother to me. We’re always texting and FaceTime each other joking around and stuff like that. He always talks about stuff other than basketball and also I've been on their campus a lot too.”
He selected Georgia Tech over a final group that also included Ole Miss and Texas Tech. During his junior season at West Nassau (Callahan, Fla.) High School the 6-foot-6 210-pounder averaged 25.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists. He was the only non-senior to earn class 4A first team all-state honors.
A Memphis native, Coleman has a high comfort level with Pastner and Swartz that dates back to when they coached at Memphis and Coleman attended their camps. He told us how the Yellow Jackets staff plan to utilize him.
“Just, pretty much, that the ball is going to be in my hands a majority of the time,” he said. "Playing with the ball in my hands coming off screens, and being able to play through mistakes. Not having to look over my shoulder and snatching me out for every little thing that I do. Of course, they’re going to snatch me out for not diving on the ground or playing hard or getting back on defense.”
Coleman and Kelly are a great start to what could become a top-25 recruiting class in Atlanta. Georgia Tech remains in a good spot with Jalon Moore, a three-star wing, who announces on Nov. 5.