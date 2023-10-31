Georgia saw its recruiting momentum compound on Tuesday as the Bulldogs dipped into one of basketball’s royal bloodlines in the form of the commitment of Jacob Wilkins, son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins, who announced his intention to follow his father’s footsteps to UGA.
Below, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidyexamines what Mike White’s program is getting in the Grayson (Ga.) High School star as well as what it says about the trajectory of Bulldogs basketball.
The son of NBA legend and UGA alum, Dominique Wilkins, Jacob Wilkins has the trademark athleticism that defined his father’s career. Known as a high-flying guard capable of playing above the rim, Wilkins is becoming a better shooter and already has the quickness and handle to take defenders off the bounce. For now, his top 100 ranking is an upside play, but he projects as a possible breakout prospect this season based on the overwhelming physical gifts he possesses.
The 6-foot-7 wing has the potential to become one of the most versatile and well-rounded prospects in the 2024 class as his skill level catches up with his athleticism and ability to finish at the bucket. He’s a strong candidate to receive a bump when the Rivals150 for 2025 updates next month.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BULLDOGS
The momentum building in Athens is now spilling into the 2025 class, as Wilkins’ commitment comes on the heels of the Bulldogs landing five-star forward Asa Newell a week ago. Sure, Wilkins’ family ties to the school helped, but the fact that his half-brother, Isaiah Wilkins, serves as an assistant coach for fellow-finalist Virginia shouldn’t be ignored when it comes to evaluating the amount of work White’s staff had to do in order to win this battle. Wilkins is the second top 100 prospect the program has added in a week, and the Dawgs remain in play for Khani Rooths, the No. 33 prospect in the 2024 class. The way UGA is recruiting is starting to make last year’s 10-win improvement look like just the start of what might be a new era of hoops at a school traditionally known for its football program.