WHAT GEORGIA IS GETTING

The son of NBA legend and UGA alum, Dominique Wilkins, Jacob Wilkins has the trademark athleticism that defined his father’s career. Known as a high-flying guard capable of playing above the rim, Wilkins is becoming a better shooter and already has the quickness and handle to take defenders off the bounce. For now, his top 100 ranking is an upside play, but he projects as a possible breakout prospect this season based on the overwhelming physical gifts he possesses. The 6-foot-7 wing has the potential to become one of the most versatile and well-rounded prospects in the 2024 class as his skill level catches up with his athleticism and ability to finish at the bucket. He’s a strong candidate to receive a bump when the Rivals150 for 2025 updates next month.

