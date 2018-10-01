Tom Crean added a second piece to his 2019 recruiting class today, and it’s another four-star prospect from out of state. Toumani Camara, the No. 122 prospect in the 2019 Rivals150, picked Georgia today after taking an official visit over the weekend.

“It was just a feeling,” Camara said. “I think you know when you know and you feel comfortable, and that’s what it was. I like the coaches and the people there. It was really the whole program that sold me and I feel comfortable.”