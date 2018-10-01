Georgia lands four-star forward Toumani Camara
Tom Crean added a second piece to his 2019 recruiting class today, and it’s another four-star prospect from out of state. Toumani Camara, the No. 122 prospect in the 2019 Rivals150, picked Georgia today after taking an official visit over the weekend.
“It was just a feeling,” Camara said. “I think you know when you know and you feel comfortable, and that’s what it was. I like the coaches and the people there. It was really the whole program that sold me and I feel comfortable.”
Georgia’s staff spotted Camara, a Belgium native, late in the July recruiting periods and offered shortly after. Crean and assistant coach Joe Scott stayed with him ever since.
“I feel really good about them,” Camara said. “They are very nice and I really like the way they are building everything at Georgia. They play a lot of position-less basketball where it’s just pass and cut, and that’s the way I learned basketball back in Europe.”
Camara joins four-star wing Jaykwon Walton in Georgia’s 2019 class that now ranks No. 20 nationally. The Bulldogs have two more scholarships to fill in this cycle.