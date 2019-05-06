The point guard spot was a glaring weakness for Georgia during Tom Crean’s first season as head coach. Combined with the addition of Northeastern graduate transfer Donnell Gresham, the Bulldogs went a long way towards addressing that issue today as they received a commitment from four-star point guard Sahvir Wheeler.

Wheeler discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “First time talking to Coach Tom Crean, he had a vision for me and that vision that I had going into it, and our thought processes, just aligned,” he said before speaking further on the vision that he has. “To make a huge impact on Georgia as soon as I get there. They have a lot of talented guys there and I am just looking forward to winning and also helping those guys around me better and learning the ropes from them. I want to try to make some noise for Georgia basketball."