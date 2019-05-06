Georgia adds four-star guard Sahvir Wheeler
The point guard spot was a glaring weakness for Georgia during Tom Crean’s first season as head coach. Combined with the addition of Northeastern graduate transfer Donnell Gresham, the Bulldogs went a long way towards addressing that issue today as they received a commitment from four-star point guard Sahvir Wheeler.
Wheeler discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “First time talking to Coach Tom Crean, he had a vision for me and that vision that I had going into it, and our thought processes, just aligned,” he said before speaking further on the vision that he has. “To make a huge impact on Georgia as soon as I get there. They have a lot of talented guys there and I am just looking forward to winning and also helping those guys around me better and learning the ropes from them. I want to try to make some noise for Georgia basketball."
Wheeler, a former Texas A&M signee under Billy Kennedy, backed out of his letter of intent after the coaching change. He took official visits to both Georgia and Iowa State before settling on the Dawgs.
A scrappy floor general at 5-foot-8, Wheeler becomes Georgia’s fifth high school commitment to go along with Gresham as a graduate transfer. The Bulldogs’ class now consists of a five-star prospect in shooting guard Anthony Edwards, along with fellow four-star prospects Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walton and Toumani Camara, giving Crean the best class Georgia has signed in the Rivals.com era in just his first full year on campus.
Wheeler’s commitment leaves Georgia with one scholarship left for next season, which is likely to go to a post player. A second scholarship could open up depending upon the decision sophomore big man Nicolas Claxton makes on whether to stay in the NBA Draft or return for his junior season. The Bulldogs have been linked to five-star big man Precious Achiuwa along with Chris Maidoh and Kareem Reid.