“The program is turning around and the relationships that I built with the coaches and the role for which I can come in and fill on the team really stood out,” Sibley said about his college decision. “The visit there brought great vibes and I had the chance to see that I will be able to grow as a man and as a player.”

While the early signing period window closed a week ago, Georgetown achieved its biggest win of the fall on Friday. Top-90 small forward Jamari Sibley ended his recruitment by verbally committing to the Hoyas.

Sibley chose Georgetown over Iowa and Minnesota. The Wisconsin native, who is completing his prep career at Oak Hill Academy (Virginia), is rated as the 87th best prospect in his class, and as the 22nd best small forward nationally.

Standing close to 6-foot-8 and sporting long arms and quick feet, Sibley is a throwback to what the Hoyas had oftentimes displayed earlier in the century. Long, skilled and a capable shooter, Sibley can make shots to the perimeter, check a number of boxes on the final stat sheet, and, most of all, will be relied upon for his versatility, especially on the defensive end.

“He is a legend,” Sibley said of Patrick Ewing. “I know I can learn a lot from him because he has been everywhere I am trying to get to and has a great coaching staff, as a whole.”

Averaging close to 11 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, Sibley becomes the third member of Georgetown’s 2020 class. Terrance Williams, a fellow four-star small forward, and Dante Harris will join Sibley on the Hilltop next fall.