“Playing for a legend, first off, you simply cannot go wrong. The coaches loved me from the beginning and they kept it real with me. They can help get me to the next level," Beard stated. "The fan base really caught me off guard, too, because they made me feel a part of something before stepping foot onto campus.”

Georgetown , in need of further support in the backcourt, struck on Tuesday with one of the top breakthrough performers this high school season. Tyler Beard , after securing an offer from the Hoyas over the weekend, gave his verbal commitment to the Big East program, he told Rivals.com.

Beard chose the Hoyas over interested geared his way from Maryland, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. He is a 6-foot-1 lead guard that can fill either guard spot in the backcourt. He sits as the 146th best prospect in the 2020 class, and as the 31st best point guard in America.

Formerly a member of the Rivals150, Beard navigated through a difficult string of months on the travel circuit before enhancing his stock again this winter. An integral member of the prestigious Whitney Young High program, Beard is now back within the Rivals150. He has shown the ability to run a half-court offense, defend the opposing team’s best scorer and has improved as an athlete and shot maker.

Valued for his toughness and abilities at the point of attack, the Hoyas will likely offer Beard opportune minutes in the backcourt next season. Earlier this winter, Georgetown saw James Akinjo transfer from the program and, after the season, will lose Terrell Allen to graduation.

Beard becomes the third member of Georgetown’s 2020 class. He is the second Rivals150 senior to commit to the Hoyas where, in the fall, he will join four-star wing Jamari Sibley, along with lead guard Dante Harris on the Hilltop.