Basketball Recruiting - Georgetown stays hot thanks to Jalin Billingsley

“I heard nothing but good things about all the people there. The thought of playing for Patrick Ewing excites me,” Billingsley told Rivals.com. “It can’t get any better than playing for an NBA Hall of Famer; he understands where I am trying to go and can help me get there. It also is not too far from home and my sister will be going to Howard so will be right by each other.”

After beginning the week with a commitment, Georgetown ended things in a similar fashion. Three-star forward and one of the breakout prospects from the Midwest this offseason , Jalin Billingsley , gave his verbal commitment to Patrick Ewing and his staff on Saturday.

A solid three-star prospect in the frontcourt, Billingsley chose Georgetown over his other finalist, Arizona State. A 6-foot-7 power forward that comes to a program that has always valued the small ball 4-man before it was en vogue, Billingsley will take the spot that Chudier Bile will leave after the season following his graduate-transfer campaign.

Billingsley broke out this spring thanks to his all-around approach in the frontcourt. More of a tweener but heading to a program that has done great work with those built in a similar mold in recent years, Billingsley is best played facing the basket. He can score to 20-feet off the catch, has sound footwork and touch around the bucket and a good enough IQ and feel for the game that allows for him to make the proper read and pass out of the high-post. Billingsley is a good enough athlete and has the strength to guard more than just one position in the half-court.

The Ohio native gives the Hoyas three commitments already in the 2021 class. Next fall, Billingsley will be joined on the Hilltop by the talents of Tyler Beard and Jordan Riley. Georgetown remains involved with a handful of the elite this summer including Chet Holmgren, Patrick Baldwin, Efton Reid and Aminu Mohammed.