MANSFIELD, Texas – Dennis Parker has a list of five finalists, but two schools already seem to tower above the rest. The four-star forward intends to take his time with his decision nevertheless and doesn’t expect to make a choice until around Thanksgiving. Parker sat down with Rivals at last weekend’s Wootten 150 Camp to discuss where his process stands and how he feels about each school in the mix.





ON HIS FINALISTS

“I believe I’m done with visits. As of the moment, my lust is down to five; Missouri, Oklahoma State, NC State, Georgetown and USC.”

ON PAST VISITS

“I’ve only visited Oklahoma State, Georgetown and NC State.”

ON NC STATE

“It’s a good school overall. I have people I know that used to go there and I know some people that are there now. Coach [Kevin] Keatts and that new staff are great also. Coach Keatts has been big on me since my freshman year, so respect to them.”

ON GEORGETOWN

“They stand in the same place as NC State. Coach [Kevin] Nickelberry has been recruiting me since he was at LSU when I was a freshman. Now he’s trying to get me to Georgetown.”

ON A DECISION TIMETABLE

“I’m not rushing anything, I just want to make sure I am 100 percent sure when I make the decision. I’d say maybe sometime in late November or December.”

ON IF HE WILL ADD ANY VISIT DATES

“If I really feel the need that I have to, I will. As of now, though, no. I won’t take more visits.”



