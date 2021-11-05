Georgetown lands three-star D'Ante Bass
Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing picked up his second commitment of the 2022 class when three-star D’Ante Bass committed on Thursday. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw breaks down what it means for the Hoyas.
What Georgetown is getting
Bass plays with a lot of length and pop in his game. His production lies on the defensive side, where he uses his length and athleticism in the passing lanes. Offensively, Bass has good vision and can be an aggressive straight-line driver.
As he continues to develop the range on his jump shot, he will pair that with his wing handle and vision.
While Bass never named a top group, he claimed offers from South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia Tech along the way.
What this means for the Hoyas
Bass is Georgetown’s second commitment of the 2022 class. The Savannah (Ga.) Windsor Forest wing joins No. 97 Denver Anglin. This class is coming on the backend of a 2021 class that finished ninth in the team rankings.
That class brought in five-star Aminu Mohammed, four-star Ryan Mutombo and three-stars Jordan Riley, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley.
Georgetown still has offers out to four-stars Favour Aire and Paul McMillan, along with three-stars Bryce Lindsay and Shy Odom.
In his words
“With me, I am big on trust and building a strong bond with my coaches and my teammates.” – D’Ante Bass