Georgetown lands three-star D'Ante Bass

Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing picked up his second commitment of the 2022 class when three-star D’Ante Bass committed on Thursday. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw breaks down what it means for the Hoyas.

Bass plays with a lot of length and pop in his game. His production lies on the defensive side, where he uses his length and athleticism in the passing lanes. Offensively, Bass has good vision and can be an aggressive straight-line driver.

As he continues to develop the range on his jump shot, he will pair that with his wing handle and vision.

While Bass never named a top group, he claimed offers from South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia Tech along the way.