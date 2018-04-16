Georgetown picked up arguably its most important commitment of the Patrick Ewing era today with the pledge of Rivals150 guard James Akinjo. A four-star prospect from the 2018 class, Akinjo, who had previously signed with UConn but was given his release following the coaching change in Storrs, should see immediate playing time on the Hilltop.

One of the top prospects available this spring, Georgetown immediately made Akinjo a priority following his release last month as Patrick Ewing was the first coach to complete an in-home visit with him. The California native returned the favor by taking his first official visit of the spring to the Big East program last weekend.

The timetable for Akinjo’s decision was more relaxed as official visits were scheduled for Tennessee and Arizona during the second and third weekends in April. However, he quickly decided that the Hilltop was where he belonged, becoming Ewing’s second Rivals150 commitment within his first full year at Georgetown.