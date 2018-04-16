Georgetown picked up arguably its most important commitment of the Patrick Ewing era today with the pledge of Rivals150 guard James Akinjo. A four-star prospect from the 2018 class, Akinjo, who had previously signed with UConn but was given his release following the coaching change in Storrs, should see immediate playing time on the Hilltop.
One of the top prospects available this spring, Georgetown immediately made Akinjo a priority following his release last month as Patrick Ewing was the first coach to complete an in-home visit with him. The California native returned the favor by taking his first official visit of the spring to the Big East program last weekend.
The timetable for Akinjo’s decision was more relaxed as official visits were scheduled for Tennessee and Arizona during the second and third weekends in April. However, he quickly decided that the Hilltop was where he belonged, becoming Ewing’s second Rivals150 commitment within his first full year at Georgetown.
A product of Salesian College Preparatory located on the outskirts of Oakland, California, Akinjo boosted his stock last summer as he took home MVP honors at the famed Nike Peach Jam. He was the catalyst for his Oakland Soldiers travel unit winning the championship posting just under 19 points and seven assists, all while making close to half of his perimeter attempts.
Known for his toughness, ability to make the right play with the ball in his hands, and tremendous defensive prowess, Akinjo is a giant score for Georgetown. They recently saw junior guard Tre Campbell transfer out of the program and Jonathan Mulmore and Trey Dickerson graduate, as Akinjo has the chance to step in and earn over 20 minutes per game at the lead guard position.
In the 2018 class, the Rivals150 prospect will be joined by fellow four-star Josh LeBlanc, along with Grayson Carter and the super explosive Mac McClung, giving the Hoyas one of its best classes since the recent transformation of the Big East.