Williams assessed what stood out about the Big East program. “I loved what Georgetown showed me on my official visit. Coach Ewing has been recruiting me since my sophomore year and has been consistent,” he stated. “I felt like I could fit their style of play better than the other options I had and that Coach Ewing can get me to the next level. I also get to stay home, which is another plus.”

Georgetown left its first mark within the 2020 class thanks to the commitment of a top-rated local prospect. Rivals150 forward Terrance Williams ended his recruitment in favor for the Hoyas, giving Patrick Ewing one of the better shot makers found along the east coast.

Choosing the Hoyas over DePaul, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Stanford, Williams is a nice start to what could be another strong recruiting class for Ewing’s bunch. The program has not found great success in enrolling the top talented from the DMV region, though the four-star prospect could be the start of a pipeline being established with the top local programs.

Albeit undersized in the frontcourt, Williams is a mismatch that can play either forward position depending upon the lineup placed onto the floor. Most valued for his smarts, toughness and shooting, Williams is completing his second summer spent on the Nike EYBL circuit. An efficient producer, the Team Takeover product has made over 37 percent of his perimeter attempts during his play on the swoosh platform. He has posted per-game averages of 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.

A four-star prospect that brings a skillset that should translate well to the college game, the Hoyas will now revert their eyes to the backcourt. They just hosted spring breakout RJ Davis, their top guard target, for an official visit, while frontcourt prospects Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe and Kiyron Powell remain squarely on their board.