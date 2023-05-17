New Georgetown coach Ed Cooley beefed up his future frontcourt on Wednesday, when 6-foot-10 bruiser Thomas Sorber announced his intentions to sign with the Hoyas. Sorber, who has been the subject of reclassification rumors, is a member of the 2024 class for the time being but he may ultimately end up in 2023 and join the team next season.

Below, Rivals has a look at what Cooley is getting in Sorber as well as what it means for Georgetown’s future.





WHAT GEORGETOWN IS GETTING

Sorber’s size and ability to get what he wants in the lane are his calling cards, but his offensive game has shown signs of diversifying in the past year. He knocked down 40-percent of his outside shots on 1.7 attempts per game at Peach Jam last summer. And while he’s never going to be a long-range sniper, it’s clear that he can hurt you from outside the paint if the situation presents itself. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound center’s offensive value is in his efficiency, as he uses his body, soft touch and high basketball IQ to create high-percentage shots and extra possessions on the offensive glass. He’s not an elite shot-blocker but is certainly capable of impacting the games defensively and on the glass because of his size, strength and motor. Sorber has dropped some bad weight in the last year but still has a little work left to do when it comes to reshaping his body. For now, he should be viewed as a skilled bruiser that makes his living in the paint, but he has the agility and the foundation to expand his game beyond that down the road.