Future looks promising for freshman JJ Apathjang

While he does not have any offers yet, Rivals.com caught up with Apathjang for an introductory piece before the inevitable blow-up.

JJ Apathjang is a 6-foot-4 freshman at Salt Lake City Real Salt Lake. After watching him perform at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina it was evident there was a bright future ahead for Apathjang.

On his playing style: “I would say my best attribute is I play hard and do what I have to do for my team to get the win. My whole eighth-grade year, I had the ball in my hands, scoring 40 points per game. Now, I have to adapt to a new role, playing high school ball on a good team at a high level.”

On the most significant transition from middle school to high school: “The transition was tough to start, but it is all part of basketball. I know once I get to be more of a veteran I will have a better feel and be able to do a lot more stuff on the floor within the flow of an offense. I was with coach David Evans at Wasatch to start, and when he took the job at Real Salt Lake I came with him. He is the best coach ever.”

On his next steps: I am working on my fundamentals with the ball. The simple stuff, ball fakes, jump stops, playing with balance, stuff like that.”

On his recruitment: “I am only a freshman; I don’t have any official offers yet. However, a lot of coaches have been reaching out.