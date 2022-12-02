Freshman Tyran Stokes talks recruitment, North Carolina fandom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. – Tyran Stokes is just 15 years old, even if you would never guess it by having a look at his 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame. The Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep standout is more than just a big body, though.
Stokes, who is establishing himself as one of the truly elite 2026 prospects in the country, produces on big stages as well and put up a 20-point, nine-rebound performance against a SoCal Academy team stocked with Division-I prospects at Holiday Hoopsgiving last weekend.
Following the game, the strong, athletic Stokes talked to Rivals about his recruitment and the development of his impressive game.
ON HIS DOUBLE DOUBLE AT HOLIDAY HOOPSGIVING:
“It felt great. I got my team involved and I got myself involved. Whenever I got the chance to get the ball, I produced.”
ON SCHOOLS WITH WHICH HE’S IN CLOSE CONTACT:
“Indiana stays in contact a lot. They haven't offered me, but I call them a lot and we keep in touch.They keep me updated on the games and all that type of stuff.”
ON WHAT HE KNOWS ABOUT INDIANA:
“I just know it’s pretty close to Louisville, where I’m from, but I’m learning more about it.”
ON HIS UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO LOUISVILLE:
“It was a great experience. I liked it a lot.”
ON IF HE GREW UP WATCHING LOUISVILLE:
“No. Actually, I’m a North Carolina fan.”
ON HOW HE BECAME A TAR HEEL FAN AS A KENTUCKY NATIVE:
“It’s the culture around the school and the players they have produced. I like how they get those guys to the league and all of that. I just like that.”
ON HIS FAVORITE UNC PLAYER:
“Caleb Love. He’s a tough guard. He gets to the rack and gets it going.”
ON THE STRENGTHS OF HIS GAME:
“Getting to the basket, communicating on the floor, and getting my teammates involved.”
ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP:
“Ball-handling and my shooting off the dribble. That’s what I’m working on.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Not only is Stokes a freshman, but he just turned 15 in October. That’s incredible when you consider that he already possesses a 6-foot-7, 225-pound frame that looks like that of a much older prospect. The upside is obvious, and so is the reason why he’s considered a near-lock to debut in or around the top five of the Rivals150 when it releases next year.
It’s too early to say much about the direction of the 2026 star’s recruitment, obviously, but it feels safe to assume North Carolina could make waves should it get involved. Kentucky and Louisville should possibly be watched, too, seeing as though Stokes is originally from the Bluegrass State.