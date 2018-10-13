"It's an amazing experience," Mitchell told Rivals.com. "To be able to compete against the best players in the country and have the opportunity to represent my country is an honor."

A 6-foot-6 small forward at Roeland Park (Kans.) Bishop Miege, Mitchell impressed at last weekend's USA Basketball developmental camp in Colorado Springs. He showed off impressive athleticism, instincts for making plays and big time potential as a transition slasher and multi positional defender.

One of the most buzzed about freshmen from the Kansas City area in the past 10 years, small forward Mark MItchell has big time potential.

Though he's just a freshman and there are expectations that he'll be able to big things in Kansas City area high school ball, Mitchell is very down to Earth and has a simple plan for the years ahead and a good feel for his game.



"I'm just trying to get better first of all," said Mitchell. "Then I'm trying to show that I can compete with everybody and hopefully be a guy that gets called back to events like USA Basketball and that people want to see more of."

"I like to get to the basket and I like to attack and make plays. I'm an all around player. I'm working on my jump shot still but that's really coming along."

Since he's yet to play his first high school game, MItchell hasn't yet received any scholarship offers but programs like Creighton, Kansas, Kansas State and others are well aware of him. The offers will come in time and Mitchell already has an early idea of what he'll look for.



"I'm looking for a school that can help me become a better player. I'm also looking for somewhere that they can help me become a better player off of the court as well."