Freddie Dilione shows he's an elite isolation scorer

Freddie Dilione , a 2023 guard, is one of the most underrated players in the entire rising senior class. This weekend in Rock Hill (S.C.) at the Adidas 3SSB Championship, he made the case for being one of the top isolation scorers in the country. Everyone had trouble guarding him in a one-on-one situation and he got to his spots with ease time after time.

Schools involved: “VCU, Tennessee, NC State, and some new ones coming in like Texas — they want me bad.”

VCU: “It’s going well; they stay on me. They’re here every game. That’s what I love about them, they show mad love and they just come to every game and support me.”

Tennessee: “They’re such a family over there. All of the staff and players get along and gel together. They’re really big on getting to the next level and pushing you to the next level.”

NC State: “They’re here, too. They’re at every game, too. They've got a new staff, so they’re all coming here to support me as well. Coach (Kevin) Keatts has been on me.”

Texas: “They say that I’m so versatile, that I can be a one or a two, that I can play on or off of the ball. They like that I’m a versatile guard, just like all of the other schools do.”

Position at next level: “I think that I’m a one, but I can play off of the ball. I’m a good scorer and a good facilitator. I can do it all, but I see myself as a one because I just like being on the ball.”

Decision timeline: “I want to say by the end of the summer. I’ll cut my list down first, but time will tell.”