This time, one of the best recruiters in the game has landed four-star point guard Zion Harmon who announced via his Twitter account on Tuesday that he will remain in Kentucky to play for the budding Conference USA power.

A high scoring floor general who has deep range with his jumper and a high level of skill handling the ball, Harmon has been in the national spotlight ever since he began playing on the 17U level of Nike's prestigious EYBL as a seventh grader.

After a handful of early transfers, he's made a home for himself at Marshall County where he averaged nearly 25 points per game during his junior season.



There's no question that he is a huge pickup for Stansbury and the Hilltoppers and now it's just a matter of when Harmon will arrive on campus. While he's currently listed in the class of 2021, the expectation has been that Harmon could look to graduate early and enroll in time to play the 2020-21 season. However, a decision on which class he will enroll with is still up in the air.



Harmon continues an impressive run of talent heading to Western. Since 2017, he's the sixth four-star or better prospect to commit to Stansbury's program. That's an unheard of number for a Conference USA program that appears to be knocking on the door of a league title after narrowly missing out on one this season.

