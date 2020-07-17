Basketball Recruiting - Four-star wing Quincy Allen makes his decision

“I just really think they’re the best all-around fit for me and I built an amazing relationship with the staff and the up-and-down style of the Pac 12 complements my game,” Allen told Rivals.com. “I love the scenery of Boulder and I really felt like the community embraced me on my visit.”

Decision day has come for top-60 wing Quincy Allen. One of the more promising perimeter scorers with size on the east coast, Allen came to a relatively abrupt college decision by committing to Colorado on Friday.

Allen chose the Buffaloes over Georgetown, Miami and Michigan. A solid four-star recruit based out of Washington, DC, Allen is a 6-foot-7 small forward prospect that comes in as ninth best 3-man in America. He is found within the upper-half of the Rivals150 and is slotted as the 52nd rated recruit in the 2021 class.

A versatile wing that is a gifted athlete, Allen must get stronger but the talent and upside is evident each time that he hits the floor. Capable of scoring from each level in the half-court setting, Allen wields a consistent jumper that he can get off against any type of defense. The four-star is a gifted isolation scorer that with the proper buy-in, can evolve into a destructive wing defender thanks to his size, length and quickness on the perimeter.

Allen gives Colorado its second 2021 commitment. The Buffaloes landed four-star center Lawson Lovering this winter which give the Pac 12 bunch a solid one-two punch in the 2021 class. They will lose a handful of their top standouts after the season due to graduation but will also see a solid four-man class enroll this fall.