Four-star wing Jaylen Harrell commits to Providence
Providence landed its second commitment of the 2025 cycle on Monday, when four-star forward Jaylen Harrell committed to head coach Kim English’s friars over finalists Rutgers, Xavier, Kansas and Alabama. Below, Rivals explores what Providence is getting in the top-100 wing as well as what the news means for English's program.
WHAT PROVIDENCE IS GETTING
The No. 89 prospect in the class of 2025, the 6-foot-6 Harrell is tantalizing from a future versatility standpoint. The Massachusetts-based standout is most comfortable playing on the perimeter and is shooting 41% on 86 attempts from three-point range in the EYBL this season. The more encouraging situation, however, is the fact that he’s recently looked more comfortable than ever taking defenders off the bounce, even if he still has some work to do from both a ball-handling and confidence standpoint on that front. Harrell is inconsistent as a rebounder, as he’s averaging just 2.7 rebounds per game despite having a long, sturdy frame that suggests he should make a more consistent impact on the glass. Defensively, the tools are in place, but he’s prone to suffer from lapses in both effort and judgment from time to time. Harrell is a no-doubt top-100 prospect that seems to be showing improvement in the right areas and could move up a little more should he continue on his current trajectory at Peach Jam next month.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE FRIARS
Kim English’s ability to relate to recruits has been well established, but this victory was about much more than a young head coach forming a bond with a highly ranked recruit. The Friars being able to withstand a late push by the more established and experienced Sean Miller of Xavier and an NIL darling like Rutgers says something about the level at which Providence intends to recruit going forward. The addition of Harrell has the Friars’ 2025 class looking formidable to say the least as the four-star wing joins fellow top-100 forward Jamir Jones on the program’s commitment list, and the leaner, more perimeter-based Harrell fills in the gaps in the stronger, more physical Jones’ game. The bedrock of Providence’s 2025 class is impressive, and it seems as though English and company could be laying the groundwork for one of the more impressive recruiting classes in the program's recent history.