Providence landed its second commitment of the 2025 cycle on Monday, when four-star forward Jaylen Harrell committed to head coach Kim English’s friars over finalists Rutgers, Xavier, Kansas and Alabama. Below, Rivals explores what Providence is getting in the top-100 wing as well as what the news means for English's program.





WHAT PROVIDENCE IS GETTING

The No. 89 prospect in the class of 2025, the 6-foot-6 Harrell is tantalizing from a future versatility standpoint. The Massachusetts-based standout is most comfortable playing on the perimeter and is shooting 41% on 86 attempts from three-point range in the EYBL this season. The more encouraging situation, however, is the fact that he’s recently looked more comfortable than ever taking defenders off the bounce, even if he still has some work to do from both a ball-handling and confidence standpoint on that front. Harrell is inconsistent as a rebounder, as he’s averaging just 2.7 rebounds per game despite having a long, sturdy frame that suggests he should make a more consistent impact on the glass. Defensively, the tools are in place, but he’s prone to suffer from lapses in both effort and judgment from time to time. Harrell is a no-doubt top-100 prospect that seems to be showing improvement in the right areas and could move up a little more should he continue on his current trajectory at Peach Jam next month.