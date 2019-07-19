Four-star wing Jalen Bridges starting to eye visits
LADERA RANCH, Calif. -- Last summer, four-star wing Jalen Bridges started to show signs of developing into a high major player. After a monster spring, the 6-foot-7 wing decided a year of prep scho...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news