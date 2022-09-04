Four-star wing Isaiah Coleman picks College of Charleston
College of Charleston added a major piece to its 2023 class on Sunday, when Isaiah Coleman announced his intention to sign with the Cougars. The four-star wing is ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the class of 2023 and represents one of the programs top-rated recruits of all time.
Below, Coleman discusses his commitment with Rivals, and national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Cougars are getting in the 6-foot-6 wing.
IN HIS WORDS
ON WHY HE CHOSE CHARLESTON
“[Assistant] Coach [Thomas] Carr That's. That’s my man. We talked three or four times a week and just got really close. I think he and the others coaches can develop me into the player I want to be.”
ON HIS VISIT TO CHARLESTON
“It’s cool. It’s better than anywhere else. It’s better than any other town. We went to the beach and got some good eats. I got to tour everything and meet everyone. It was a good time.”
ON WHAT SEALED THE DEAL
“It was hanging with the coaches and the team — getting to know them. It just felt like a fit for me.”
WHAT MISSISSIPPI STATE IS GETTING
Coleman’s length and fluidity allow him to shine in a number of areas at this level. So while he’s a bit raw from a jump shooting standpoint, his ability to take defenders off the dribble and use his athleticism to finish creatively at the rim pops off the page. The 6-foot-6 wing is a proven scorer that showcased an ability to occasionally take over games against top-flight competition playing with Team Loaded on the adidas 3SSB Circuit this summer. He rebounds well for his position and has both the size and dexterity to be a high-level defender if he fills out and begins to play with more enthusiasm at that end of the floor. Coleman, who thrives with the ball in his hands, has the tools to be an all-conference type prospect but he needs polish in a number of areas before he reaches his lofty ceiling.