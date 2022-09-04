College of Charleston added a major piece to its 2023 class on Sunday, when Isaiah Coleman announced his intention to sign with the Cougars. The four-star wing is ranked as the No. 71 prospect in the class of 2023 and represents one of the programs top-rated recruits of all time.

Below, Coleman discusses his commitment with Rivals, and national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what the Cougars are getting in the 6-foot-6 wing.





IN HIS WORDS

ON WHY HE CHOSE CHARLESTON

“[Assistant] Coach [Thomas] Carr That's. That’s my man. We talked three or four times a week and just got really close. I think he and the others coaches can develop me into the player I want to be.”

ON HIS VISIT TO CHARLESTON

“It’s cool. It’s better than anywhere else. It’s better than any other town. We went to the beach and got some good eats. I got to tour everything and meet everyone. It was a good time.”

ON WHAT SEALED THE DEAL

“It was hanging with the coaches and the team — getting to know them. It just felt like a fit for me.”