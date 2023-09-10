“Oh, no question, I feel that way,” said McCarty, who checks in at No. 113 in the Rivals150 for 2024. “I feel like I’ve proved that pretty consistently for a while, so I don’t need a ranking to tell me something like that.”

Chase McCarty couldn’t care less about the number beside his name, whether it’s from Rivals or any other major national rankings. He’s confident that he’s firmly implanted as one of the top players in the country and “definitely” the top shooter.

The 6-foot-6 wing led Westminster Christian to the state title game last high school season, averaging 24.7 points a game then followed that up by pumping in 20 points a game for the Atlanta Xpress this summer in the Under Armour Association.

McCarty won the 3-point shooting title at the Under Armour Elite 24 in August.

“I feel like I was really motivated by that loss in the state title game,” McCarty said. “That really drove me. My goal was to show my complete game and I feel like I grew in a lot of areas, especially creating off the dribble. I know I’m a better playmaker now.”

College coaches are certainly cosigning his rise as offers flooded in all summer from Miami, Texas Tech, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma, Illinois, Providence and Missouri.

McCarty has already taken official visits to Houston, Tennessee and Georgia Tech and said he plans to cut his list to six “soon.”

“I want to get it down; I just think that will help me focus to make the best decision,” McCarty said. “I go to Missouri in September on the 15th and Texas Tech on the 28th.”

As the coaches’ sales pitches get more creative for McCarty, the one constant among the men in charge is that they’ll allow him freedom to launch early and often from the perimeter, a selling point that resonates with McCarty.

“I want to be in a fast-paced system that shoots a lot of threes,” McCarty said. “I want to be in an NBA system or something close to that type of system because, obviously, the NBA is my goal. It’s getting tougher as the recruitment starts to wind down for sure. I do know that I want to commit no later than November, but it could be earlier. We’ll see.”