Old Dominion picked up a massive commitment on Friday, when four-star wing Caden Diggs announced his decision to sign with Old Dominion over offers from Iowa Marquette, Oklahoma State and others. Rivals catches up with the newest Monarch pledge to discuss his decision below.





ON THE REASONS HE CHOSE OLD DOMINION

“It was really just my relationship with the coaches. That started, like, two years ago and grew. Also the ability to come in and play a lot right away. They have a big piece at my position leaving, and they say I can come in and help fill in for him.

ON HOW HE FITS IN WITH THE MONARCHS’ SYSTEM

“I feel like I can fit in with anything they do. It’s not hard for me to play in all different lineups and styles because of my versatility. Being able to fill in anywhere is good. I know they like fast tempo. It's really the perfect fit.”

ON WHICH COACHES HE’S CLOSEST WITH

“[Assistant coach] Jordan Brooks. He’s like family. He was the first coach that ever recruited me. He actually recruited me even when he was back at Xavier. Our relationship has grown strong over time. I know he always got me.”

ON HIS OFFICIAL VISIT TO ODU

“My favorite part was just how the coaches are with each other. They’re really close and they;re hilarious. They;re still adults and all that and you still really want to spend time with the players, but they made hanging out with them fun for me.”