Four-star Wesley Cardet hearing from high majors
Versatility is an important trait in basketball these days, and it is one that Wesley Cardet possesses in a big way. The 6-foot-5 junior wing led Ft. Lauderdale (Fl.) Northeast team to a 24-6 record behind his 15 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists per game.
Currently a four-star prospect ranked 80th in 2021 class, Cardet mentioned Alabama, Florida, Iowa State, and Miami as the schools he’s been talking to lately. Iona’s new staff led by Rick Pitino also put in a call to the Florida native. He’s been on campus at Florida and Miami so far for unofficial visits.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Cardet broke down some of his early high major interest.
Alabama: “I haven’t visited there yet, but it seems like they have a good style of play. I’ve been watching them this season.”
Florida: “They had a good environment. I liked their facilities and their campus. I like Coach [Mike] White and his staff.”
Iowa State: “I haven’t been there yet, but I’ve watched them too. Their coaches tell me how I would fit right in their program.”
Miami: “It was pretty cool there. Their style of play is pretty good. I talked to all the coaches there. They were showing me around campus and how everything works there.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Cardet has been on the radar of college programs since his freshman yet. He’s been a key part of Team Breakdown’s program on the Under Armour circuit in recent years to go along with the success he’s had with his school program in south Florida. Even though he had several schools recruiting him for a couple years now, this was going to be a big travel season for him to play in front of coaches and solidify himself to the ones already involved and possibly invite new schools into the picture.
As it stands right now, he says Alabama, Florida, Iowa State and Miami are the four putting in the most work with him. With Florida and Miami being in-state and getting him on campus already, those two schools could be in a good position to benefit from a delayed or potentially canceled travel season and extended dead period.