Four-star Vincent Iwuchukwu planning out more visits

Vincent Iwuchukwu is an imposing center. The No. 29 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 showcased his incredibly high ceiling at the NBPA Top 100 camp when the 6-foot-11 center led the camp in field goal percentage, finished third in rebounding and fifth overall in blocked shots en route to a camp championship.

The Montverde (Fla.) Academy post picked up over 15 offers along the way, and had two official visits in June.

“I took official visits to both Baylor and Kansas in June. Both schools have great facilities, great coaches, and they have produced great players in the past. Both schools have family type relationships within the programs."