Four-star Vincent Iwuchukwu planning out more visits
Vincent Iwuchukwu is an imposing center. The No. 29 prospect in the 2022 Rivals150 showcased his incredibly high ceiling at the NBPA Top 100 camp when the 6-foot-11 center led the camp in field goal percentage, finished third in rebounding and fifth overall in blocked shots en route to a camp championship.
The Montverde (Fla.) Academy post picked up over 15 offers along the way, and had two official visits in June.
“I took official visits to both Baylor and Kansas in June. Both schools have great facilities, great coaches, and they have produced great players in the past. Both schools have family type relationships within the programs."
*****
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Top 30
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
“I don’t have any dates set just yet, but I am looking at UCLA, USC, Florida State, Arizona State to set visits for before the signing period. These schools started recruiting me since my freshman year, all four of them have great programs who use their bigs. I want to learn more about each of them to make sure they would be right for me."
*****
WHAT'S NEXT?
“I want to go to a school that has a family environment, a school where I can come in and compete early; a program that will give me a chance. Those are all the points that I am paying attention to."
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Iwuchukwu is a lengthy post player with a sturdy base. He runs the floor well and plays with a great motor. Where Iwuchukwu really intrigues is with his hands, he has very passer friendly hands, to go with good touch around the basket. A lengthy and instinctive shot blocker, and as he continues to add good weight, there is a lot he can do to affect winning on the floor.